School Closings & Delays

Adams Friendship: Closed Today

Almond Bancroft: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Auburndale: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

DC Everest Elementary Schools: Closing at 2:40 PM Today; No PM early childhood & 4K

DC Everest Jr High: Closing at 1:35 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

DC Everest Middle School: Closing at 1:10 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

DC Everest Senior High: Closing at 1:20 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Greenwood: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Iola Scandinavia: Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Loyal: Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Marshfield Public – Private: Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Mosinee Public – Private: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Neillsville School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Nekoosa School District: Closing 2 Hr Early

Northland Lutheran School: Closing at 1:15 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Pittsville School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Rosholt School District: Closing at 1:30 PM Today

Spencer School District: Closing at 1:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

St. Paul Lutheran Church and School – Stevens Point: Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Stevens Point Public – Private: Closing 2 Hr Early; PM 4K – Canceled

Tomorrow River – Amherst School: Closing at 1:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Tri County School District: Closing at 12:30 PM Today

Waupaca School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Wautoma School District: Closing 2 Hr Early; No afternoon or evening activities

WI Dells School District: Closed Today

WI Rapids Public & Private: Closing at 12:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

WI Valley Lutheran : Closing at 11:45 AM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Wittenberg Birnamwood School District: Closing at 1:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities