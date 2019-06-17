You’re Invited! Dedication and 8-City Tour!
We’re dedicating the Spirt of Wisconsin and kicking off an 8-City Dedication Tour on June 19 at Stevens Point Municipal Airport. Military veterans, aviation enthusiasts, friends, and families of all ages are invited to attend the dedication and celebration.
- Experience the magic when we present the Spirit of Wisconsin’s inaugural Dream Flight to WWII veteran Eddie Lamken.
- Help us honor a pre-selected group of veterans and seniors with their own 20-minute Dream Flight.
- Join us at Waupaca Municipal Airport on June 20 to continue our 8-city Spirit of Wisconsin Dedication Tour. We’re honoring dozens of military veterans and seniors pre-selected from area retirement communities with Dream Flights