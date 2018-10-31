Sports Clips in Plover – Help a Hero!!

Sport Clips is Proud to Support Our Veterans

From October 15 through Veterans Day, November 11, Sport Clips locations around the country want you to help us “Help A Hero” by donating to the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program. During our 2017 campaign period, we raised an impressive $1.25 million for the VFW through donations from our Clients and product partners and community events at our nearly 1,800 stores around the country. To date, we have awarded more than 1,100 scholarships and provided $4.9 million in scholarships.

Our 2018 fundraising goal is $1.5 million and we are confident with the donations from our Clients, friends, family members and other partners, we can hit that goal. You can also click here to donate online.

Along with our promotion, on Veterans Day, November 11, $1 from every haircut service will be donated to the program. And participating Sport Clips locations will offer free haircuts to active duty military and veterans (with valid ID). For a list of stores offering free haircuts on Veterans Day, please click here.

From state universities to private institutions to trade schools to technical education, hundreds of veterans and service members have used the $5,000 per semester scholarship to work toward finishing their education and taking the next steps in their post-military careers. From degrees in law, medicine, business, education, engineering and many more, these men and women share a common desire to make a difference as civilians, and succeed for themselves, their families and their country.