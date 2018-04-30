Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / Spring Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale – St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, WI Rapids

Spring Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale – St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, WI Rapids

Spring Luncheon and Bake Sale

Tuesday – May 8th, 2018

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church – 2011 10th Street, WI Rapids

Adults $8.00

Children 12 and Under – Free

Fast line for workers on their lunch hour.

carry outs available – $8.00

