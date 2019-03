T. Joseph’s Parish is holding It’s Annual Winterfest

this Friday March 1st.

1709 Wyatt Ave. Stevens Point, WI

FISH FRY 4:30 to 7:00 pm

Meal Includes

Fried or baked fish or shrimp. Choice of potato, coleslaw, bread, drink and desert.

Basket Raffle, Pull tabs and cash raffle!

Pricing

Fish $9.00, Shrimp $10 and Combo $9.50