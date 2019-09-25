Stevens Point Leaf Pick Up

Stevens Point Leaf Pickup for City Residents

The City of Stevens Point will have their annual leaf pickup happening the week of October 28th. The date is in conjunction with the national “Make a Difference Day” event held on October 26th.

If you are able to drop off your leaves, please do so. We have drop off hours October 1st-December 1st from 1pm-7pm Tuesdays and Thursdays, with hours on Saturday of 9am until 7pm at the drop off site near Bukolt Park.

Residents are asked to have their leaves bagged and at the curb no later than 7am on Monday October 28th. We will be going through each area only once, so it needs to be ready for the crews to pick up.

We will have to pull crews off of their regular duties to run this pickup, so please be patient as some of our other projects will have to put on hold.