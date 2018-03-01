Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks: The Music & Lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline & Johnny Cash

Chestnut Center for the Arts, 208 Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield WI, presents Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks: The Music and Lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash, starring Tom Waselchuk and Lindsey Giese, on Saturday March 24, 7:30 pm.

Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks is a classic country music revue featuring the best loved songs of four of America’s greatest and most influential singers: Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash. This exciting, fun and uplifting show celebrates their lives and careers in story and song.

Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks stars two veteran performers. Tom Waselchuk is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer who has performed for over three decades, sometimes juggling multiple projects, but always keeping one foot planted firmly in country music. Lindsey Giese is a dynamic singer and a consummate performer who has sung just about every style of popular music performing in scores of revues with her sister duo The Giese Girls and as a soloist, starring in the Fabulous Fifties Live! show for five seasons. Ms. Giese was also lead vocalist on Holland America and Celebrity Cruises for four seasons.

Mr. Waselchuk’s band, The Dang-Its, is the backup band for Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks. The group was named 2013 Country/Bluegrass Performer of the Year by the Madison Area Music Awards, and their most recent release, A Lick of Sense, won the MAMA’s 2014 Country/Bluegrass Album of the Year. In 2014 and 2015 The Dang-Its were regular guest artists on Midwest Country, a music showcase broadcast Saturday evenings in prime-time on the RFD-TV network.

Along with Mr. Waselchuk, The Dang-Its include Rick Nass on pedal steel guitar, Matt Rodgers on upright bass, Mark Luhring on drums, and Chris Wagoner on mandolin and violin.

Ticket Information:

$20 advance; $23 at the door

Box Office: 715-389-8999

Tickets available on-line at: www.chestnutarts.org

Show information:

www.sweetdreamsandhonkytonks.com