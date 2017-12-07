The Toys are Arriving! ASCEND 17 hours ago What’s Happening at WPCN! Leave a comment 7 Views Related Articles Another Delivery of toys. This time from Dave’s Body Shop! 17 hours ago Koerten’s Annual Open House This Saturday 10 am to 5 pm! 1 week ago Mechanics for Mutts Campaign 1 week ago Thank you to all our Sponsors for Christmas is for Children the toys are coming in: A Big Truck Load from Herrschners arrived today!! 2017-12-07 ASCEND Share Facebook Twitter Google + Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest