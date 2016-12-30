The True Oldies Channel 92.1 WPCN Presents Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire at the Grand Theater in Wausau on Tuesday March 14th.

The nationally touring show Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire provides an Earth Wind & Fire experience so satisfying it transports audiences back to the excitement of the first time they heard these unforgettable songs. Lead vocalist, Thomas “Chazz” Smith, created Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire in 2011 with the vision of honoring the beloved Earth Wind & Fire hits he and millions of others listened to while growing up. The 10-piece organization includes a full horn and rhythm section to reproduce the infectious grooves created by EWF’s Verdine White and Ralph Johnson. In February the loss of EWF’s founder and musical genius, Maurice White, left the world mourning, but Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire faithfully honors his work by featuring lush treatments of the soaring vocal harmonies that are the hallmark of Earth Wind & Fire’s music and EWF’s late founder, musical genius, Maurice White. Performances authentically replicate the signature high notes of Maurice White’s sidekick, Philip Bailey.

Playing across the country at some of the nations most prestigious and historic theaters, music festivals, state fairs, corporate events and functions, casino’s, and larger clubs as well as upscale private parties and weddings, Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire includes all of the hits: September, Shining Star, Boogie Wonderland, After the Love Has Gone, Let’s Groove, That’s the Way of the World, Devotion, Reasons, Sing a Song, Can’t Hide Love, Getaway, Fantasy, and Love’s Holiday just to name a few.

“Everyone that loves the music of Earth, Wind & Fire needs to request to experience Seattle’s “Kalimba-The Spirit of Earth, Wind & Fire. You will not be disappointed. They will put on a show that will s urpass the money you will pay to attend.”

“What’s a kalimba? If you said it’s one of the many names for an African thumb piano, you’d be right. If you know the Everett-based band Kalimba, you not only answered correctly, you probably know what a great Earth, Wind & Fire group this is ”

“ Kalimba Keeps Earth Wind & Fire’s Music Alive at 3rd & Lindsley Funk legends’ former guitarist Sheldon Reynolds joins stellar tribute band in Nashville tonight ”

