Upcoming Events with Embracing Life Chiropractic

Un-wine-d

Wednesday, October 25th, 2017

6:30-8:00pm

Join us for our first Un-wine-d event!

The best way we can care for the people we love is by taking care of ourselves. Come for night of gentle yoga, where you will be able to relax and center yourself, giving you the renewed clarity needed to be your best you!

This event is FREE and is designed for all skill levels. If you’ve never tried yoga, if you’ve been wanting to try yoga, or if you’re an experienced yogi, this event is for you!

The event will include:

-60 minute yoga session taught by Jamie from Body Mind Alchemy. The class will encompass restorative and flow yoga. The event is meant for people of all skill levels. ** Please bring your own mat.

-Wine and cheese to follow

Downtown Trick or Treating

Saturday, October 28th, 2017

4:00pm-6:00pm

Downtown Stevens Point is having their annual Downtown Trick or Treating and we want to be part of it! Please don’t forget to stop by our office to get some goodies and show off your costumes! We can’t wait to see everyone!

Ladies’ Night

Thursday, November 9th, 2017

7:00-8:30pm

Join us for our Ladies’ Night! A night for us to relax, unwind and indulge ourselves with a little shopping. Vendors from many different businesses will all be in one place for your ease and convenience.

With the holidays right around the corner, this could give you a great jump start to your Christmas shopping or maybe you’re just in need of a night out or a little retail therapy! Whatever your reason, come join us!

Vendors: Norwex, Pampered Chef, Heavenly Henna, Rodan & Fields, Perfectly Posh, LuLaRoe, Lipsense/Senegence, Tastefully Simple, Plover River Rustics, Party Lite and Young Living Essential Oils

There will be a raffle at the end of the night, including items from each vendor!

**Please bring a non-perishable food item to help support our local food pantry!

This event is free and open to the community! Please invite your family, friends, co-workers.