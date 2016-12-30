Friday , December 30 2016
Visit the Enchanted Forest in Rosholt

WPCN November 14, 2016 What’s Happening at WPCN! Leave a comment 618 Views

enchanted-forest-2

The Rosholt High School and Family Consumer Science students will once again host the Enchanted Forest, a long standing holiday tradition, in the Community Building at Rosholt Fair Park.

The Forest will open on Friday November 25 to greet visitors every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening through December 23rd.  The hours are 5 pm to 8 pm and Santa will visit on Saturdays from 6 to 8 pm.

A petting zoo sponsored by the FFA Alumni will be from 6 – 8pm on Saturday December 10th.

 Closed Christmas Eve.  Open Christmas Day from 2pm to 6pm

enchanted-forest-1 rosholt_enchanted_2 11-30enchantedforest1

 

