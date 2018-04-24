Walk for Wags 2018

$40 per walker early registration/$50 per
walker after May 18th, 2018 Walkers are
encouraged to collect pledges. 3 prizes will be awarded.
One prize each for the top 3 pledge collectors (dollars collected).
Schedule of Events & Activities
• Dogs and their owners are invited to participate in
WALK FOR WAGS.
• 10:30 a.m. — Registration for walkers and their dogs
• 11:00 a.m. — 1.5-mile walk begins
• 12:30 p.m. — Pet fashion and costume contest
• Kids games
• Win great prizes and baskets with raffle tickets and games
• Vendors will display pet products and services
• Music
• Walk held rain or shine
• Walk with or without a pet!
• Dogs must be on a leash and current on vaccinations
• Food and beverages available for purchase or included if registered for the walk