Walk for Wags 2018

$40 per walker early registration/$50 per

walker after May 18th, 2018 Walkers are

encouraged to collect pledges. 3 prizes will be awarded.

One prize each for the top 3 pledge collectors (dollars collected).

Schedule of Events & Activities

• Dogs and their owners are invited to participate in

WALK FOR WAGS.

• 10:30 a.m. — Registration for walkers and their dogs

• 11:00 a.m. — 1.5-mile walk begins

• 12:30 p.m. — Pet fashion and costume contest

• Kids games

• Win great prizes and baskets with raffle tickets and games

• Vendors will display pet products and services

• Music

• Walk held rain or shine

• Walk with or without a pet!

• Dogs must be on a leash and current on vaccinations

• Food and beverages available for purchase or included if registered for the walk