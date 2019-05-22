Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / Walk for Wags June 9th

Walk for Wags June 9th

$40 per walker early registration   |   $50 per walker after May 17th, 2019
Walkers are encouraged to collect pledges. 3 prizes will be awarded. One prize each for the top 3 pledge collectors (dollars collected).
Click here to register for Walk for Wags 2019
Schedule of Events & Activities
• Dogs and their owners are invited to participate in WALK FOR WAGS.
• 10:30 a.m. — Registration for walkers and their dogs
• 11:00 a.m. — 1.5-mile walk begins
• 12:30 p.m. — Pet fashion and costume contest
• Kids games
• Win great prizes and baskets with raffle tickets and games
• Beverage tasting, coffee & soda
• Face Painting
• Caricature artist
• Photo Booth
• Vendors will display pet products and services
• Music
• Walk held rain or shine
• Walk with or without a pet!
• Dogs must be on a leash and current on vaccinations
• Food and beverages available for purchase or included if registered for the walk  

