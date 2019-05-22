Walk for Wags June 9th ASCEND 22 hours ago What’s Happening at WPCN! Leave a comment 18 Views Related Articles Be a Vendor at King’s Senior Health Fair! 23 hours ago Memorial Day Events at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King! 23 hours ago Parade of Homes – May 31 – June 3rd 7 days ago $40 per walker early registration | $50 per walker after May 17th, 2019Walkers are encouraged to collect pledges. 3 prizes will be awarded. One prize each for the top 3 pledge collectors (dollars collected).Click here to register for Walk for Wags 2019Schedule of Events & Activities• Dogs and their owners are invited to participate in WALK FOR WAGS.• 10:30 a.m. — Registration for walkers and their dogs• 11:00 a.m. — 1.5-mile walk begins• 12:30 p.m. — Pet fashion and costume contest• Kids games• Win great prizes and baskets with raffle tickets and games• Beverage tasting, coffee & soda• Face Painting• Caricature artist• Photo Booth• Vendors will display pet products and services• Music• Walk held rain or shine• Walk with or without a pet!• Dogs must be on a leash and current on vaccinations• Food and beverages available for purchase or included if registered for the walk 2019-05-22 ASCEND Share Facebook Twitter Google + Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest