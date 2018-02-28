WILLY PORTER AND CARMEN NICKERSON RETURN TO THE JENSEN CENTER

[AMHERST, WI] The Jensen Community Center in Amherst is excited to bring back Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson to the stage on Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. A social hour before the performance will begin at 6:30 with Central Waters beer, wine and light snacks.

Midwest artists Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson are an exciting addition to the indie-duo scene. With their liquid harmonies and unassailable, playful performance chemistry, these two solo artists have joined their unique talents to create the unforgettable sound of Porter Nickerson.

Porter has been turning first-time listeners into die-hard fans for more than two decades. His blistering guitar playing and rich songwriting provides the perfect architecture to support Nickerson’s lush vocals, complimenting and elevating Porter’s songs to make them feel both fresh and timeless. The pair first collaborated on the 2013 EP Cheeseburgers and Gasoline and again on Porter’s 2015 record Human Kindness. In 2016 the duo performed as the featured musical guests on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion.

Porter Nickerson are excited to bring listeners Bonfire to Ash– their first album of original co-writes produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Ben Wisch (Marc Cohn, Jonathan Brooke).

Bonfire to Ash charts experiences that bridge the intimate with the universal. From the thirsty shoots of new love (“Old Red Barn”), to the urgency to save love from skidding out of reach forever (“Loving On Her Mind”), and again in the anthemic elegy to relationships and legacies forged in America’s heartland on the song “Living Proof.” Porter and Nickerson perfect a unique dialogue through the songs on this record that carries over into their unassailable stage chemistry.

Together these highly accomplished artists take audiences on a singular musical ride full of heart, grit, energy, and fun that showcases the best of what live music has to offer.

A social hour at 6:30 p.m. featuring Central Waters Brewing Company beer, wine, and soft drinks will be held prior to the 7:30 p.m. concert. Beer is sponsored by Central Waters Brewing Company and the concert is sponsored by the Jensen Community Center with proceeds benefitting the Center.

General admission tickets for the evening are $20 in advance and any remaining tickets at the door will be $25. Tickets may be purchased online at www.lettiejensencenter.org, or, during office hours: Mon –

Thr 9 – 4:30, Fri 9 – noon at the Jensen Center. For more information, call 715-824-5202, visit www.lettiejensencenter.org, and Facebook: Jensen Community Center/Community Spirit.