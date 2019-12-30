Wisconsin Rapids Snow Ermergency

Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The City of Wisconsin Rapids will be under a Snow Emergency beginning at 10:00 p.m. tonight, December 30th, until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31st for snow removal. Vehicles should not be parked on City streets during a snow emergency. Any vehicles parked on Citystreets are subject to being ticketed. Drivers should use extreme caution on snow-covered streets and during low visibility and heavy snowfall times.Please slow down and stay clear of snow plows. Thank you for your compliance with this snow emergency.