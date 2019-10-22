Wisconsin Rapids Yard Waste Pick Up.

Yard Waste Collection

October 28-November 1

November 4-8 & November 18-22

There is a new process for curbside yard waste pickup.

Residents will be required to use large PAPER YARD WASTE BAGS (plastic bags will not be accepted). Bags will be taken and composted, and not emptied at the curb and left to reuse. Residents must call the City Garage at (715) 421-8218 to place their address on the list for collection.

For collection the week of October 28, please call by 2:00pm on Monday, October 28, and place paper yard waste bags at the curb.

For collection the week of November 4, please call any time prior to, or during the week of collection (no later than 2:00pm on Thursday, November 7), and place paper yard waste bags at the curb.

For collection the week of November 18, please call by 2:00pm on Friday, November 15. Place paper yard waste bags at the curb by Sunday, November 17.

Paper yard waste bags are available at local retail/hardware stores.