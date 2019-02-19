Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / Wisconsin State Taxidermy Championships

Wisconsin State Taxidermy Championships

Open to the public!!!

Saturday February 23rd, from 11am-3pm.

At the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Stevens Point, WI.

Admission is just $5. Children 11 and under free!!

