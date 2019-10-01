Yard Waste Pick Up in WI Rapids

A new process for curbside yard waste pickup begins Fall 2019. Residents will be required to use large PAPER YARD WASTE BAGS (plastic bags will not be accepted). Bags will be taken and composted, and not emptied at the curb and left to reuse. Residents must also call the City Garage at (715) 421-8218 to place their address on the list for collection by 2:00 pm the Friday before the week of pickup. Paper yard waste bags are available at local retail/hardware stores.

The first YARD WASTE collection is tentatively scheduled for the week of October 14, 2019. To prepare for this pickup, residents should have paper yard waste bags at the curb in front of their residence by Sunday, October 13, 2019. (The scheduled week may be later, depending upon how the season progresses. Please check the website at www.wirapids.org/streets for possible changes.)

The final BRUSH collection of the season begins Monday, October 21st. Residents may have one brush pile, no larger than 4 feet high, 6 feet wide and 10 feet long. Stumps and root balls are not accepted. Piles should be placed at the curb by Sunday, October 20th.

Residents may also take their brush and/or yard waste to the City’s two compost sites. The East Side site is located at Hwy 54 and County W and is open Monday, Wednesday & Saturday. The West Side site is on 17th Ave N, just north of Engel Road. It is open Monday – Saturday. Please visit the website at www.wirapids.org/streets for specific hours of operation. Please call the City Garage at (715) 421-8218 with any questions, or for additional information.